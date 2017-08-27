Puptoberfest

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Join us at our 1st annual Puptoberfest  Day for the Dogs Event. It will be held on Sunday, September  10, 2017, from 12 pm to 5 pm at Wisconsin Brewing Company at 1079 American Way in Verona. Admission is free for this dog and family friendly event. Bring your dogs and children for a dog costume parade, music, food, doggie games, tons of vendors & crafters, lots of raffle items, a live auction, and of course craft beer from Wisconsin Brewing Company.

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

608-772-3787

