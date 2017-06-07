Purl the Pedaler and her Yarn-Bombed Bike

press release: Come hang out with Purl the Pedaler and her flamboyant bike! This fun and unusual art piece will be on view at the Verona Public Library from June 7 through June 28. A creative group of residents from Oakwood Village in Madison transformed an old bicycle into a whimsical piece of art using colorful yarn. In creating Purl and her bike, the Oakwood group joined the pop-culture phenomenon of yarn bombing while repurposing donated art materials.

Yarn bombing is described as a type of street art that uses colorful yarns to decorate and cover everything from trees to bike racks to benches, and even entire buses! The Oakwood project took about six weeks to complete. If you want to try your hand at the craft, National Yarn Bombing Day is celebrated this year on Sunday, June 11.