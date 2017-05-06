PurpleStride

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

PurpleStride is the signature event of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Each year, in communities across the country, tens of thousands of people participate in more than fifty-six PurpleStride events, including PurpleStride Madison. These events are critical in raising awareness and funds that advance research and support patients and loved ones with a promise of a better tomorrow.

Event day Schedule:

Registration Opens- 8:00 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies- 9:00 a.m.

Walk Begins- 9:30 a.m.

Get 10% off registration with discount code ONLINE

