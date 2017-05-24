× Expand Liz Sexe Dance and Scratch Dance will collaborate on "pursuit - in parts - impart" at Olin Park.

press release: Scratch Dance (Erica Pinigis) and Liz Sexe Dance present an evening of dance on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, at Olin Park Pavilion starting at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Pursuit- in parts- impart is the culmination of Pinigis and Sexe’s choreographic exchange. Each choreographer has created work on both her own company and that of her collaborator’s. Surprising, meticulous, and bold, the results of the exchange weave a harmonious thread between dancers and themes that may not otherwise have interacted.

Pinigis and Sexe met while taking a class at Kanopy Dance on State Street in Madison and discovered they both received their MFA in Dance from Mills College in Oakland, California. After sharing their stories from school, they decided it was only appropriate that they co-produce a show together. They also wanted to give their dancers an opportunity to explore someone else’s choreographic process. This resulted in each choreographer making a work on her own dancers and creating work on the other’s dancers. Having a common history in their studies, and also their home they have found that the work, while being diverse, shares common threads.

As spring brings warmer weather, Pinigis and Sexe invite you to venture by foot, bike or car over to Olin Park Pavilion. There will be a pre and post show outdoor performances at sunset and twilight. The performance will run one hour. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door. Special thanks to Dane Arts for their financial contributions.

