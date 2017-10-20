press release: Madison Ballet’s ‘Push’ takes ballet to the edge of the art form, pairing the drama and precision of ballet with contemporary choreography and music. ‘Push’ shines the spotlight on the athleticism and allure of each dancer with an evening of shorter classical and current works. Think you know ballet? Push your own boundaries and you’ll be seduced and surprised by Madison Ballet’s ‘Push’. Madison Ballet’s repertory programs present ballet in its purest form—athletic, sensual, and intimate. The 200-seat Drury Stage at the Bartell Theatre is just the setting for showcasing shorter works by both established and up-and-coming choreographers.