Putin's Russia: A Historian's Perspective

press release: Lecture by professor David McDonald
(The first in a year-long lecture series entitled "Scholar'd for Life")
"Putin's Russia" offers a historian's perspective on Russia's recent turn to an assertive foreign policy and more authoritarian rule at home. The talk offers several perspectives on this behavior and the challenges it presents to West, to Putin's government and to citizens of the Russian Federation.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map