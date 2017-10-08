press release: StageQ, Inc. is excited to announce Q Family Connect, a community outreach event for LGBTQ+ families to network and enjoy a day of theater & fun. The event is funded in part by a grant from the New Harvest Foundation Inc.

Q Family Connect will be held on Sunday, October 8th from 12:30-4:30pm at the Madison Children’s Museum and the Bartell Theatre. While adult guardians of LGBTQ+ families see a free production of Falsettos at the Bartell Theatre, the youth in those families will attend an interactive theater oriented workshop taught by qualified and experienced instructors. The schedule for the day is as follows:

Meet & Greet 12:30-1:00pm

Family Fun Program 1:00-1:30pm

Youth Interactive Workshop 1:30-4:30pm

Madison Children’s Museum

Adults Enjoy Falsettos 1:30-4:30pm, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.

Reservations are required. RSVP to dan@stageq.com. For more information about the event, contact Donnovan Moen at donnovan@stageq.com.