Quarter Auction Fundraiser & Vendor Event!

Bring your friends or family and your quarters and win great prizes while supporting the nonprofit Free Sales for Families. There will be a 50/50 raffle and prize drawings for Milwaukee Brewers & Bucks tickets, restaurant & store gift cards and other gift baskets. Vendors include: Lipsense, Lularoe, Tastefully Simple, Advocare, Usborne Books and More, L'BRI, Makeup Eraser, Posh, Paparazzi, Young Living, Pampered Chef & Scentsy. RSVP and see details about the auction and vendors via the Facebook event!

12:00 noon-3:30pm

Sunday, October 29, 2017

@ Spartan Bowl

4711 Farwell Street, McFarland, WI 53558

Free