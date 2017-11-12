Quarter Auction Mania
press release: Fundraiser for OccuPaws Guide Dogs
Waddle In, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi
Doors open at 12, Auction begins at 1:30
2 rounds - more then 60 items - Auction ends by 3
Paddles are $5 each
Add the Taco Bar for just $5! Full cash bar available.
Visit with each vendor or crafter and choose which items you'd like the chance to win for just a quarter at a time! (like a raffle ticket!)
Never been to a Quarter Auction before? Not to worry, just bring a bag of quarters and we'll help you out! All ages are welcome!
