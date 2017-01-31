press release:

Quarter Auction for OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Sunday, March 5th .

Step 1: Come to the American Legion in Cross Plains between 11:30 am at 12:30 pm so you have time to bid! Admission is $5/adult and includes your bidding number. Children are free, but may purchase a paddle if they want to bid too! Food will be available for purchase, so bring your appetite!

Step 2: Visit each vendor to see what baskets/items they have up for auction. OccuPaws will have a section of donated raffle items as well, where 100% goes to OcccuPaws!

Step 3: Each vendor will tell you how many quarters are needed to bid on each item. ($10-$25 is 1 quarter, $26 to $50 is 2 quarters and $51+ is 3 quarters).

Step 4: Choose the items you want to bid on, and give the quarters to the vendor. You MAY bid m...ultiple times on the SAME item with your number.

Step 5: The Vendor will give you slips of paper to write your bidder number on.

Step 6: Put the paper slip with your number in the bowl in front of the item you want to try to win.

Step 7: Be ready at 1 pm to hear your number called as we pull the numbers! We will take a break half way thru in case you want to put in a few more bids! (See steps 2 thru 7!)

Step 8: Didn’t win what you wanted? Vendors will have cash and carry items, plus some specials available that day! Plus donate those left over quarters to OccuPaws Guide Dogs!

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/event s/111165156064285/