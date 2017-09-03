Quayde Lahue, The Chinchees, Kowabunga Kid, Nightcrawler, greenhaus, Real Boy, The Momotaros
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: DIRTNAP RECORDS, 89.9 WORT AND MADCITY MUSIC PRESENT:
-!!A KITSCHY STAYCATION MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA!!-
Sticking around town this Labor Day weekend? I have some surprises for you, yon concert-music-show-goer!
$10 $liding $cale but seriously.... turn in your change jar.
LINEUP
QUAYDE LAHÜE - OLYMPIA, Washington (Adult Fantasy Records)
HARD ROCKIN HOT N HEAVY METAL FROM THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST.
THE CHINCHEES - MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (Dirt Cult Records) POWER POP
KOWABUNGA! KID - CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (Rat King Records) TUBULAR POP PUNK
NIGHTCRAWLER - CHICAGO-GRUNGE
greenhaus - Madison bedroom pop
Real Boy
(Fka number #1 band very good)
Still #1 band very good in our hearts. Will slay and hopefully not lie to us.
The Momotaros
(rare plant recs)
THE RETURN. Son of Madison pop rock punk somethings. First show since April and only one on the books. Original lineup.
Doors @ 6. Bands @ 7.