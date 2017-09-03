Quayde Lahue, The Chinchees, Kowabunga Kid, Nightcrawler, greenhaus, Real Boy, The Momotaros

press release: DIRTNAP RECORDS, 89.9 WORT AND MADCITY MUSIC PRESENT:

-!!A KITSCHY STAYCATION MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA!!-

Sticking around town this Labor Day weekend? I have some surprises for you, yon concert-music-show-goer!

$10 $liding $cale but seriously.... turn in your change jar.

LINEUP

dis the lineup right now.... THE LINEUP

QUAYDE LAHÜE - OLYMPIA, Washington (Adult Fantasy Records)

HARD ROCKIN HOT N HEAVY METAL FROM THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST.

https:// quayde.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=lVMoiSCjWbs

THE CHINCHEES - MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (Dirt Cult Records) POWER POP

https:// thechinchees.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=bhvkpU9EwM4

KOWABUNGA! KID - CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (Rat King Records) TUBULAR POP PUNK

https:// ratkingrecords.bandcamp.com /album/wasting-my-time

https:// ratkingrecords.bandcamp.com /album/kowabunga-kid

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=fm8VW1IwpyA

NIGHTCRAWLER - CHICAGO-GRUNGE

https:// nightcrawleril.bandcamp.com /releases

greenhaus - Madison bedroom pop

https:// greenhausband.bandcamp.com/

Real Boy

(Fka number #1 band very good)

Still #1 band very good in our hearts. Will slay and hopefully not lie to us.

The Momotaros

themomotaros.bandcamp.com

(rare plant recs)

THE RETURN. Son of Madison pop rock punk somethings. First show since April and only one on the books. Original lineup.

Doors @ 6. Bands @ 7.