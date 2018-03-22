Queer Literature Today

press release: Aaron Hicklin, editor-in-chief of Out and owner of One Grand Books, will speak on the flourishing of contemporary queer literature, beginning with the male-driven movement of the early 80s with the Violet Quill (an informal group that included writers Edmund White and Andrew Holleran) and which continues with today’s resurgence with a diversity of voices.

Aaron Hicklin has been editor of three titles in the U.S., including Gear (1998-2001), BlackBook (2003- 2006), and Out (2006-present). Prior to moving to the U.S. he worked at The Scotsman in Edinburgh, where he covered the war in Bosnia and the Middle East peace process. Among the writers he has worked with are William T. Vollmann, Bret Easton Ellis, Hilton Als, Meghan Daum, Paul Beatty, Richard Hell, and a.m. homes. He is the author of Boy Soldiers (Mainstream Press), and The Revolution Will Be Accessorized (Harper Collins), and created One Grand Books, a curated bookstore with stores in upstate New York and Hollywood, as well as an online site, in 2015.