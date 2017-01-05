press release: StageQ continues with it’s 12th installment of Queer Shorts! This season we move to February as the show’s theme is all about the love… just in time for Valentine’s day! Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love will deliver a little comedy, a little drama, and a whole lotta love – done with an LGBTQ+ flavor.
Fri, Feb. 10 @ 8pm
Sat, Feb. 11 @ 8pm
Sun, Feb. 12 @ 2pm
Thurs, Feb. 16 @ 8pm
Fri, Feb. 17 @ 8pm
Sat, Feb. 18 @ 2pm
Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
LGBT, Theater & Dance