Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love

StageQ

Google Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00

Buy tickets

Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: StageQ continues with it’s 12th installment of Queer Shorts! This season we move to February as the show’s theme is all about the love… just in time for Valentine’s day! Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love will deliver a little comedy, a little drama, and a whole lotta love – done with an LGBTQ+ flavor.

Fri, Feb. 10 @ 8pm

Sat, Feb. 11 @ 8pm

Sun, Feb. 12 @ 2pm

Thurs, Feb. 16 @ 8pm

Fri, Feb. 17 @ 8pm

Sat, Feb. 18 @ 2pm

Info

Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

LGBT, Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-661-9696

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-10 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-16 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love - 2017-02-17 20:00:00

Print

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer