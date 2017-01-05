press release: StageQ continues with it’s 12th installment of Queer Shorts! This season we move to February as the show’s theme is all about the love… just in time for Valentine’s day! Queer Shorts 2.1: Queer Love will deliver a little comedy, a little drama, and a whole lotta love – done with an LGBTQ+ flavor.

Fri, Feb. 10 @ 8pm

Sat, Feb. 11 @ 8pm

Sun, Feb. 12 @ 2pm

Thurs, Feb. 16 @ 8pm

Fri, Feb. 17 @ 8pm

Sat, Feb. 18 @ 2pm