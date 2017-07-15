Dudgeon-Monroe 2nd Annual "R" Sale

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Join neighbors in recycling, reducing, reusing, and repurposing! The Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association (DMNA) Social Justice Committee is coordinating our neighborhood's second annual "R" sale on Saturday, July 15. Last summer, more than thirty families participated. We'd love to have even more neighbors participate in 2017.

Empty out those closets and fill up your driveway or front yard with household items, gently used clothes, children's toys, athletic equipment, and more. All are welcome to shop and browse. To be included on a neighborhood map/sale directory and Goodwill's pick-up list following the sale, please submit your name, home address, preferred email address, and items for sale to socialjustice@dmna.org. Learn more at DMNA.org.