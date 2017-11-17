Rabit, Zed Kenzo, Noxroy, Ausculation

press release:

$12

Rabit is coming to Madison! After a quiet year spent working on a new album, due out this fall, and producing a song for Björk, he’s showing his face here & there, including a performance at Art In, November 17, 8pm.

One of the most original modern electronic musicians, Rabit is another producer showing the rest of the world that the US can still innovate. Based out of Texas, Rabit has gotten attention in Europe, especially the UK, with his mastery of brutal grime beats. His releases on influential UK label Tri Angle Records caught my attention, and from there his name kept popping up. Collaborations with crucial stateside artists like Elysia Crampton and Chino Amobi were impossible to ignore, especially ‘The Great Game: Freedom From Mental Poisoning’ with Amobi. I couldn’t tell if it was a mixtape, a composition, a soundtrack, or a field recording from a future battleground; it seemed preoccupied with sound design & global politics instead of musical expression, though it is expressive. Whether production, remix, or DJ mix, whether calibrated for dancefloor, gallery, or headphones, Rabit’s work feels cinematic more than anything; not like a soundtrack, but totally immersive like the best sci-fi thrillers.

After time spent on collaborations and Halcyon Veil (his label) business, Rabit has crafted a new live set. Don’t miss this rare experience; it could be his only Midwest appearance this year!

http://rabitmusic.com/

https://soundcloud.com/therabit

https://rabitmusic.bandcamp.com/

Also appearing that night: ZED KENZO, from Milwaukee, and a collaborative set between NOXROY & AUSCULATATION.

ZED KENZO is one of my fave new rappers and she has great energy; I’m so happy she’s coming down!

https://zedkenzo.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/zedkenzo

Noxroy (AKA Andrew Fitzpatrick) and Auscultation (AKA Joel Shanahan) are Madison’s fave synth wranglers and I have no idea what they will cook up.

https://soundcloud.com/noxroy

https://soundcloud.com/auscultation

Exciting stuff.