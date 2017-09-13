RSVP for Race for Agrace

press release: Employees’ concern for patients who need help paying for end-of-life care is the impetus behind a new local fundraiser in Fitchburg. On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care will hold its first Race for Agrace event—a grassroots effort that started with the compassionate concern of one Agrace nurse.

Proceeds from the one-mile fun walk and timed 5K run/walk will support the nonprofit’s Care for All program, which provides free or discounted services to patients who cannot afford Agrace’s quality end-of-life or palliative care. Anyone in the community can participate, and they will be walking or running alongside many Agrace staff, including Christine Hammer, R.N., who began organizing the Race for Agrace early this year.

The Race for Agrace starts at 9 a.m., at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. The $25 per runner or walker registration fee includes a race t-shirt for participants age 11 and older, and post-race refreshments for all participants. Pre-registration is required. Interested Agrace supporters and running enthusiasts can register online now at Agrace.org/raceforagrace.

“This event is designed to increase community awareness of- and ensure access to- the breadth of services available at Agrace for those facing life-limiting illnesses,” says Christine Hammer. “We are working hard to make the race accessible to everyone who wants to show their support—from professional runners to casual walkers to individuals in wheelchairs. The Race for Agrace is for everyone.”

With the oversight from the Agrace Foundation, the event is being completely organized by a team of Agrace employees that includes every part of the organization—from nurses like Hammer, to IT technicians, volunteer coordinators, receptionists and more.

The Race for Agrace is made possible by generous support from its title sponsor, the BerbeeWalsh Foundation. Also providing support are Gold Sponsors Alexander Company, Children’s Dental Center of Madison, First Bank Financial Centre and Knight Barry Title Group; Silver Sponsors Quality Cellular and Ryan Brothers Ambulance; and Bronze Sponsors Robert W. Baird – Ken Woodford, Burque+Reiland Group - Merrill Lynch, Holiday Inn Express and Suites Madison Central, Lincoln Financial Advisors - Stickney & McIlwain and Movin’ Shoes.

Event sponsorships and registration fees from Race for Agrace help Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care cover the cost of providing free or discounted care to local patients. This often includes people who lack insurance, whose insurance doesn’t adequately cover their care, who are too young to have Medicare, and those whose lengthy or expensive medical treatment has left them without a cure—and with no way to pay for end-of-life care.

Complete details and information about sponsoring this event are available at www.agrace.org/raceforagrace.