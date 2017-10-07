press release: In 2012, we decided to change things up. Recognizing the urgent need for funds for new research, we renamed the event Race for Research and added the 5K component. From there, the rest is history.

Fast forward to 2016: Over 1,200 community members joined us for a beautiful morning on the UW Lakeshore Campus. We were honored to be able to offer our fundraisers the opportunity to direct their efforts towards a specific cancer fund at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Thanks to them, we were able to raise over $120,000 for innovative cancer research here in Madison!

Come out and race with us on Saturday, October 7th for another memorable and successful year!

Saturday, October 7th 8:00am

Race for Research starts and ends at the cul-de-sac between Nielsen Tennis Stadium and Goodman Softball Complex, 2602 Willow Drive, Madison, WI 53705

Early Bird Runner $30; Early Bird Walker: $25 (until 9/1)

Runner: $35; Walker: $30

Prices increase day-of for runners, $40