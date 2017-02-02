The Madison Institute, The Progressive and the League of Women Voters of Dane County invite you to:

RACE TO EQUITY: A Progress Report

with panelists:

Sharon Corrigan

Dane County Board of Supervisors, Chair

DeShawn McKinney

Wisconsin Union, Pres. & Black Lives Matter

Ken Taylor

Wisconsin Council on Children & Families, Exec Dir.

Percy Brown

Equity and Student Achievement, Director

Wednesday, February 8, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, The Village on Park, 2300 S. Park Street (park in the lot behind the Goodman South Public Library)

Background: The Race to Equity report was commissioned in 2012 by the Wisconsin Council for Children and Families to explore, measure, and analyze the extent and pattern of racial disparities between African Americans and whites living in Dane County. The goal is to create a basis to advance collective action toward solutions.