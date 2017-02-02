The Madison Institute, The Progressive and the League of Women Voters of Dane County invite you to:
RACE TO EQUITY: A Progress Report
with panelists:
Sharon Corrigan
Dane County Board of Supervisors, Chair
DeShawn McKinney
Wisconsin Union, Pres. & Black Lives Matter
Ken Taylor
Wisconsin Council on Children & Families, Exec Dir.
Percy Brown
Equity and Student Achievement, Director
Wednesday, February 8, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, The Village on Park, 2300 S. Park Street (park in the lot behind the Goodman South Public Library)
Background: The Race to Equity report was commissioned in 2012 by the Wisconsin Council for Children and Families to explore, measure, and analyze the extent and pattern of racial disparities between African Americans and whites living in Dane County. The goal is to create a basis to advance collective action toward solutions.
The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map