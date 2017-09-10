Sequoya Library will present live jazz every Sunday from 1/22 through 5/14/17. Performances will be in the area near the “Ask Here” desk, with most musicians planning on two sets.

The Sequoya Public Library opens their Fall season of weekly Sunday Jazz at Sequoya concerts starting with the Rachel Heuer Quartet. The quartet, led by saxophonist Rachel Heuer, has been playing together in one form or another for the past year, having met while studying jazz at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. They play a mixture of classic jazz and contemporary music, often with a focus on their own original compositions. 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison. 1:30pm. Free admission.