Racing Extinction

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: A documentary that follows undercover activists trying to stave off a man-made mass extinction. "If you've ever wondered what a breaking heart sounds like, it's right here in the futile warble of the last male of a species of songbird, singing for a mate that will never come." Jeannette Catsoulis (New York Times)

*Screening is presented in collaboration with Nature and Animal Lovers Association (NAALA)

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-262-1143

