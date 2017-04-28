Raclette After Hours

Fromagination 12 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Love cheese more! What's better with beer than cheese? Melted cheese! Swiss raclette and local beer: a perfect pair. April 28 & May 5, 6:30-8:30 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-255-2430

