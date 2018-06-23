Rad Color Fun
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join illustrator Rachal Duggan and color outside the lines during this fun and stress-relieving workshop. In partnership with Madison Public Library's The Bubbler, Rachal has created a completely custom coloring book for everyone to enjoy. All ages welcome. A parent should accompany younger kiddos.
The Bubbler and the Media Lab are supported by grants from Madison Public Library Foundation and The Friends of the Madison Public Library.
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
