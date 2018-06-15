press release: On June 14-16 the Madison Reunion is planning a “cultural Woodstock” to look back at the Sixties with an academic conference many free as well as ticketed cultural events.

What the Madison Reunion DOESN’T do is examine the ’60s from a predominantly Radical Left perspective, either in terms of what happened then or what it means for today’s radicals.

Radical Perspectives on the ’60s and Beyond: a Teach-In and Intergenerational Dialogue is timed to complement the Madison Reunion with a free event modeled after the Teach-Ins of the 1960s. Many of our panelists and organizers are available for interviews. Several are speaking at both the Madison Reunion and Radical Perspectives.

Radical Perspectives brings together many former and current Madison activists to investigate what happened in the ’60s, how it came down in the ’70s, and what needs to happen now to carry Radical Left initiatives forward. We are questioning our very culture—its government deceit, corporate-capitalist exploitation, environmental degradation, and antisocial behavior—triggers of ’60s activism all of which continue today. These returning radicals are coming with the express purpose of engaging in a dialogue with younger activists.

The Teach-In features panel discussions and related social events Friday evening June 15 at Room of One’s Own and Saturday June 16, 2018 at Union South, from 9am-8pm. All events are FREE.

Events include:

Authors Talk & Radical Welcome at Room of One’s Own Feminist Bookstore, Friday June 15, at 6pm. Six authors, including Max Elbaum reading from Revolution in the Air: Sixties Radicals Turn to Lenin, Mao and Che.

Teach-In and Intergenerational Dialogue at Union South, Saturday, June 16, 9:00am-8:00pm. More than a dozen panel discussions plus hospitality, activist book sale, and more. Some panels take a historical focus, while others look forward. A partial list includes:

· Vietnam Anti-War Movement (2 parts): 1965-69 and 1970-72

· Women Unmasking Power & Building Movements

· High School Activism in the ’60s

· Art as Activism

· The Black Strike of 1969

· Environmental Activism Today

· Anti-Racism Activism Today

· High School Activism Today

· New Left's Radical Legacy For Today

Many former ’60s radicals and contemporary activists—and the merely curious—have already told us they’re enthusiastic about participating as panelists, attendees, and event volunteers. Many former UW and Madison activists are coming from out of town with the express purpose of participating in the Radical Perspectives Teach-In.

Organizers of this event include the Gray Panthers–Madison Chapter, Peregrine Forum, Madison Infoshop Free Skool, and Madison Industrial Workers of the World. Our Campus Partner is the Odyssey Project.

Find out more: https://www.facebook.com/event s/1315861041890667/