press release:

Radiothon Volunteer Opportunity

February 2nd and 3rd | Madison, WI

The 2017 96.3 Star Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon has been scheduled for Thursday and Friday, February 2nd & 3rd from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the 96.3 Star Country studios: 2651 S. Fish Hatchery Road.

Five (5) volunteers* are needed for each shift to answer pledge calls and process pledges. The following volunteer shifts are available for both Thursday and Friday: 6:00am - 9:00am; 9:00am - 12:00pm; 12:00pm - 3:00pm. *Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to volunteer. Volunteers under the age of 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

St. Jude has upgraded the technology for the pledge taking process and eliminated paper pledges. Volunteers will be entering pledges into a pledge computer system and should feel comfortable using computers and typing. By moving to this system several processes have been streamlined including the t-shirt mailing. T-shirts will no longer be mailed out from the radiothon site. Volunteers will be asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their shift to be trained on the new system.

Sign Up Today! To sign up for a volunteer shift please call or email Callie Scheving at 952-893-0442 orCallie.scheving@stjude.org. Shifts will be filled on a first-come basis.

Please provide the following information when signing up for a volunteer shift:

Name; Phone; Email Address (*A confirmation email will go out the week of the radiothon with details on the event); Day/Shift Time Desired

On behalf of the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, thank you so much for your support!

Questions or Concerns? Please contact Callie Scheving, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Regional Development Representative.