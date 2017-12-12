press release: Fundraiser to Benefit Catholic Multicultural Center

You are invited to the 6th annual Radiothon fundraiser benefiting the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC)! On Tuesday, December 12, all are welcome to come to the CMC (1862 Beld St.) for the Radiothon celebration, which will be broadcast live from 12:00 to 6:00pm on La Movida Spanish Radio 1480AM / 94.5FM. Enjoy dance performances, live music, delicious food, small prizes, and more! Spanish Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Through the Radiothon you will support the CMC’s social service programs. Free-will donations are welcome and can be done in person, on the website at cmcmadison.org, or by phone at 608-661-3512.

Volunteers (especially bilingual volunteers) are needed and can sign up for one of the following shifts: 12:00 to 2:30pm, 2:30pm to 5:00pm, or 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Contact to sign up (608-441-1180 or Laura@cmcmadison.org)

- We are still seeking business sponsors for the event. If you would like a business sponsorship letter, contact us for more details