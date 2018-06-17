RAF Jayy, Taye Sharkiee, The Smash Bros., Meech Dolla, RoseMary, Ike, Just Meechie, Niciaa, DJ Dee Franko

press release: iNvision And The Chop presents Sunday Vibes, the session Part 1

w/ Just Meechie & Niciaa

June 17, 7pm-Midnight @ The Art In, 1444 East Washington Ave.

$10 cover

Music By DJ DEE Franko

Performances by

RAF Jayy, Taye Sharkiee, The Smash Bros., Meech Dolla, RoseMary, Ike

21+ security strictly enforced, must have ID to enter