RAF Jayy, Taye Sharkiee, The Smash Bros., Meech Dolla, RoseMary, Ike, Just Meechie, Niciaa, DJ Dee Franko

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: iNvision And The Chop presents Sunday Vibes, the session Part 1
w/ Just Meechie & Niciaa
June 17, 7pm-Midnight @ The Art In, 1444 East Washington Ave.
$10 cover
Music By DJ DEE Franko
Performances by
RAF Jayy, Taye Sharkiee, The Smash Bros., Meech Dolla, RoseMary, Ike
21+ security strictly enforced, must have ID to enter
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
