Ragged Roots Revival

With WheelHouse, Earth to Clark, Blacker Brothers Band, Derek Ramnarace.

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

The Revival is a weekend music and camping festival coming up July 13-16 in Wisconsin Dells. This show provides a local sneak preview of just a few of the performers, including Madison Americana masters WheelHouse (pictured); Beloit funk/rock/hip-hop hybrid Earth to Clark; Baraboo rock/soul outfit Blacker Brothers band; and Old Soul Society singer/songwriter Derek Ramnarace.

