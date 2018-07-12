Ragged Roots

Schedule:

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Deck Stage: 5pm – Bojo’s Mojo; 6pm – Raising Red; 7:30pm – Red Sky Warning; 9pm – Buffalo Gospel; 10:30pm – Gin Mill Hollow

Saloon Stage: midnight – Yellow Bellied Sap Suckers; 1:00am – TBD

Friday, July 13, 2018

Tent Stage: 5pm – Lunar Ticks; 7pm – Dead Larry; 9pm – Ifdakar; 10:30pm – Mark Joseph & The American Soul

Deck Stage: 3pm – Adam Palm; 4pm – The Begowatts; 6pm – Earth To Clark; 8pm – Barbaro; 10pm – Them Coulee Boys

Saloon Stage: 4:30pm – Nickel&Rose; 5:30pm – Bree Morgan 6:30pm – Bitter Tiger 7:30pm – Sam Ness; midnight Steez

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Tent Stage: 10am – TBA; 3pm – Tugg; 5pm – The Earthlings; 7pm – Lost Lakes; 9:00pm – Old Soul Society; 10:30pm – Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

Deck Stage: 11am – Push & Turn; 12pm – Imaginary Watermelon; 1pm – Mark Croft Band; 2pm – Alabaster; 4pm – Bandsaw Brothers; 6pm – Armchair Boogie; 8pm – The Lower 5th

Saloon Stage: 4:30pm – Andrew Hughes; 5:30pm – Little Death (Sandler Waggoner & Jaia Wilbur); 6:30pm – Katie Scullin; 7:30pm – Josh Harty; 12:15am – The Morning Kings; 1:15am – Barely Losing

Sunday, July 15, 2018

Deck Stage:11am – Kaya Ramnarace; 11:30am – Mackenzie Moore; 12pm – Stanton West; 1pm – Cosmic Strings; 2pm – Wise Jennings; 3pm – Avian Aura; 4pm – Tommy Bentz Band; 5pm – White Bush Unicorn

Deckside Saloon Stage: 6pm – Burning Daylight; 7pm – Bobby Zonit; 7:45pm – Bryan Drewyor; 8:30pm – Tony Mueller; 9:15pm – The Hoot Owls; 10pm – Fat N Tan