Ragtime Jack Radcliffe

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: He’s been a newspaper editor, an ethnomusicologist, an author, a tall ship captain, an outdoor leader and an award-winning music producer. He’s been called “the Mark Twain of traditional American music,” and has travelled more than a million miles on the back roads of our nation, gathering, learning, singing and promoting the music of our diverse cultural experience. He’s ‘Ragtime’ Jack Radcliffe, and you don’t want to miss him when he comes to town. Now a resident of Massachusetts, with roots in Virginia and Tennessee, Jack brings his keyboards, guitar, fiddle, voice, wit and wisdom with him wherever he goes. For more information about Jack and his music, see http://www.wepecket.com/radcliffe.htm

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-246-4548
