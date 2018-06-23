× Expand Railfest

press release: The East Troy Railroad Museum will display all of its operating railroad cars and equipment during Railfan Weekend/Railfest coming up on June 23-24. A different train will depart every hour from East Troy and tickets are good for rides all day on any train. This special weekend will also include a variety of family-friendly activities.

“Railfan Weekend/Railfest is designed to appeal to the railfan, but we’re working to make it a fun and informative weekend for families too,” said Ryan Jonas, President of the museum. “We’re really a living history museum. Visitors will experience what it was like to ride an electric trolley or interurban car 90 to 100 years ago.”

Planned family fun activities include:

- Face Painting in the East Troy Depot by creative artist Suzy Sparkles

- Miniature Train Rides on the Milwaukee Light Engineering Society railroad

- Speeder Rides on the East Troy Industrial Spur (a speeder is a small track work vehicle)

- Model Railroad Car Building so kids can try their hand at making a simple kit

- A Model Railroad layout in the greenhouse at The Elegant Farmer

- Free Popcorn available inside the East Troy Depot

- Hot Dogs and Brats for sale across from the East Troy Depot

Regular trains begin running at 10:00am. The last train departs East Troy at 3:00pm. The trains complete a round-trip between East Troy and Indianhead Park in Mukwonago in about 90 minutes. One ticket is good for rides all day. Passengers can also board at the Elegant Farmer, where several of our special activities will take place.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot at 2002 Church Street in East Troy to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer. Over 140 volunteers make this not-for-profit museum possible. For more information, visit easttroyrr.org or call 262.642.3263.