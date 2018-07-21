Raine Stern, Primpce

press release: It's been one year since White Bush Unicorn started throwing this circus! Let reminisce and dance and stuff. Baby Bear is your host once again as we meander through a World of genuine mysticism.

Music By:

Raine Stern: Madison based singer-songwriter blues rock glory.

Primpce (New Orleans): Experimental post-punk, traveling all the way up from NOLA! Let's show them a good time! Featuring members of The Quintessential Octopus.