Raine Stern, Primpce

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: It's been one year since White Bush Unicorn started throwing this circus! Let reminisce and dance and stuff. Baby Bear is your host once again as we meander through a World of genuine mysticism.
Music By:
Raine Stern: Madison based singer-songwriter blues rock glory.
Primpce (New Orleans): Experimental post-punk, traveling all the way up from NOLA! Let's show them a good time! Featuring members of The Quintessential Octopus.
