press release: Do you have chickens or are you interested in raising chickens on your property? Ever wondered what it takes to sell eggs or meat locally? Then the Raising Chickens 101 Workshop is for you! Dane County is offering this workshop for novice chicken owners or those who are looking at buying chickens on Saturday, April 1st from 10am-3:30pm.

Topics include: disease prevention, managing your birds for success, selecting the right breed, an update on the new Veterinary Feed Directive, local foods marketing tips, and the rules and regulations around selling eggs and meat. Speakers for the workshop include Adam Hady, Ron Kean, and Jennifer Blazek with UW-Extension and Arthur Ness from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The workshop will be held at the Dane County UW-Extension office (5201 Fen Oak Dr., Madison, WI). Registration is at 9:30am, with the workshop starting at 10am and adjourning by 3:30pm. Lunch and materials will be provided. Cost for the workshop is $20 per person or $35 for 2 people before March 22nd. After March 22nd, a $5 late fee will be charged.