Rally Against "Religous Liberty" Executive Order

press release: President Trump is expected to sign a sweeping executive order on May 4th allowing people to discriminate against LGBTQ people and others through vast religious exemptions to current nondiscrimination laws.

The executive order would create an unprecedented license to discriminate with taxpayer funds, gut women’s healthcare, and elevate one narrow set of far-right religious beliefs above all others. It would promote and encourage discrimination by government contractors and employees against people who are LGBTQ, as well as open the door to a wide range of discrimination against unmarried couples, single parents, women, and religious minorities.

OutReach LGBT Community Center in collaboration with other community leaders is holding a rally at the top of State St, near the Capitol. The rally is TONIGHT, MAY 4TH at the performance space at the top of State St near the Veteran's Museum, 30 on the Square, Madison WI 53703. 5pm to 7pm!

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office. We will be happy to assist you --- 608.255.8582 or info@lgbtoutreach.org.