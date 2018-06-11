Rally for Mahlon Mitchell

Google Calendar - Rally for Mahlon Mitchell - 2018-06-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rally for Mahlon Mitchell - 2018-06-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rally for Mahlon Mitchell - 2018-06-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Rally for Mahlon Mitchell - 2018-06-11 09:00:00

Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mahlon Mitchell for Governor will be hosting a rally on Monday, June 11 at the Concourse Hotel. Special guests include International Association of Fire Fighters General President Harold Schaitberger, and Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Phil Neuenfeldt. Come support Mahlon and his progressive vision for the future of Wisconsin!

Info
Politics & Activism
