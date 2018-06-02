Ramadan Iftar Show-and-Tell Community Potluck

press release: Edgewood College is pleased to host the Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice for a special interfaith event Community Ramadan Iftar & Interfaith Celebration.

Greater Madison is warmly invited to attend 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in the Todd Wehr Edgedome, located on campus.

Iftar is the meal Muslims eat after sunset in Ramadan, to break the daily fast. It is often done as a community, with people gathering to break their fast together.

For more information, and to RSVP for this community event, please visit diversity.edgewood.edu/ interfaith-celebration.