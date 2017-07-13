Rambunxious, Reconsiderate, Willie Wright, Dizzo, Anthony Bradshaw

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison Hip Hop is alive and well, despite what some might have you think!  Join us at Art In for this early evening show, featuring performances by Rambunxious, Reconsiderate (pictured), Willie Wright, Dizzo, and host Anthony Bradshaw. Free!

Info
Music
608-535-9976
