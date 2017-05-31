Randall Elementary Mural Dedication

press release: Dane Arts Mural Arts & Randall Elementary School are pleased to invite you to join us in dedicating a new mural on the Randall playground. The theme for the mural is “KINDNESS – IN THE CLASSROOM, LIBRARY, LUNCHROOM & PLAYGROUND.”

All Randall students helped paint the mural, as well as West High School alternative SAIL students & Randall families under the direction of lead artists Alicia Rheal & Emida Roller.

Wed May 31, 2017 – 1:30-2:30pm, 1802 Regent St

Special thanks to Regent Neighborhood Association, Hallman Lindsay Paints & the Madison Community Foundation.

For more info contact Sharon Kilfoy (DAMA) 608-658-3736 or Kati Walsh (Randall) 608-204-3300.