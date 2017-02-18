Saturday, February 18, 10am-1pm, Hawthorne Library, E Washington

Contact person//questions: hello@ madisoncommunitydiscourse.com

Ticket prices are $5-$20 to support the Wisconsin artists in the workshop.

In this drop-in event, artists from across Wisconsin will be joining us for an interactive art workshop. For this unique event, each artist will be setting up a station for participants to create art or pieces for random acts of kindness.

Featured artists:

Jennifer Bastian: As a photographer, Jennifer has a gift for composition. She is an emotional archivist, gifted in curating a space that is comforting, inviting people to rest, and share a cup of tea. With this, she will be creating an installation space for us, allowing strangers to meet, connect, and relax.

Anja Notanja Sieger 'La Prosette': La Prosette is the current artist in residence at Redline Milwaukee. Before that, she was the first typewriter poet in residence at the Pfister. Her typewritten poetry will be featured at this event, where she will write a new poem specifically for participants. She will be composing compliment-poems where she compliments the person she is writing it for. She notes: "IT IS GOOD AND RIGHT TO ACCEPT COMPLIMENTS ON YOUR OWN BEHALF."

Danika Brubaker is the founder of the project 'For the One Who Finds Me,' This project seeks to create more magic and more kindness in the world--one tiny hashtagged bouquet at a time. Danika will be bringing small vases, and participants are invted to create small bouquets of flowers to take and share anonymously around Madison.

She writes, "I founded this project in June 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. I purchase the flowers myself and buy the vases at thrift stores. I tag each one with the social media accounts and hide them in public places such as: the cereal aisle, the public library, art museums, coffee shops, etc. People find them and sometimes tag me back! It's a really exciting random act of kindness that strangers in other states have taken on (leaving their own bouquets and using the hashtags).

Katrina Lord: Under the pseudonym "MKELoveLetter" on Instagram, Katrina's goal is to simply spread some joy by writing letters and stashing them around Milwaukee. 'Love loves to love love' -James Joyce." Katrina will have a table where participants can write letters to strangers, to take home and leave at places around Madison.

Mallory Shotwell will be offering a positive spin on the parking ticket experience. Providing 'tickets' and envelopes, participants are invited to create letters of kindness to strangers. Masking these in the envelope, taking them home, and placing them on cars, it creates a unique experience where people are once disappointed by the ticket, but then surprised by the unexpected act.

Mallory is the founder of Madison Community Discourse and curator of this event. She is studying happiness in Madison, Wisconsin for one year, serving to strengthen community through art and discourse. She believes that happiness is a universal experience, and it connects all of us. Through this study, she is interviewing two hundred people on the topic, hosting art and discourse workshops across the city, and curating an art exhibition to foster personal exploration and social engagement on happiness.

This event is designed to create a wave of random acts of kindness in the Madison community. Each of these artists work independently, serving strangers in their actions, and hoping that these actions stir up other random acts of kindness. When we bring all of these people together, we create a tidal wave of kindness in the community. What will happen? Come to participate, be a part of the waves, and watch what happens.

All proceeds from this event go to paying the artists These artists pay for their supplies out of their own pockets (as many artists do) for their own events, however, with the larger scale of this event, we'd like to cover the expenses of their supplies for them. We have a sliding scale, please help as you are able.