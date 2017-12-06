Random Draw Doubles
Comedy Club on State 202 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, WE WILL BE DOING OUR ANNUAL RANDOM DRAW DOUBLES CONTEST.
We will not be having our regular open mic, but please come out and see something completely different! We randomly paired up 36 comedians and they have one week to come up with a 5 minute set. It can be anything they want. Always a blast. See you there!
Comedy Club on State 202 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
