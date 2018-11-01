press release: PRESENTED BY FPC-LIVE

Door Time 6:30pm | Show: 7:30pm

Tickets available at Overture.org, 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $39.50 | $49.50 (Plus applicable fees)

Fresh off the sold out first leg of this national tour, internet sensation Randy Rainbow’s series of political spoofs and song parodies have garnered international acclaim and over hundreds of millions of views, with Business Insider describing his work as “laugh out loud funny” and NBC News declaring him “hilarious.” Randy counts multiple celebrities as fans including Debra Messing, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Rosie O’Donnell, Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman, and more. His video “Desperate Cheeto,” a parody of the hit song “Despacito,” has been viewed over 12 million times on Facebook alone, and his musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 “BRAGGADOCIOUS!” received 28 million views in its first two days.