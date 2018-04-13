Ranveer Vasdev & Eleni Katz

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Ranveer Vasdev is an undergraduate bassoonist studying music and neurobiology with plans of attending medical school in the fall of 2018. His undergraduate recital will include a collection of French and Jazz works by Saint-Saens, Coltrane, Gershwin, Rossini, and Noel-Gallon. With Eleni Katz, bassoon.