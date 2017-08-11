press release:

This August, MMoCA’s Imprint Gallery will feature videos from acclaimed multimedia artist Rashaad Newsome. Guests are invited to view Newsome’s work, as well as hear the artist discuss his artistic practice at 6:30 pm, during the reception on Aug. 11 (6-9 pm). Newsome will touch on his performative videos, including those inspired by voguing, a dance form credited to the Black gay community in New York in the 1960s and 70s. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Fresco and live music from Me eN YOU, a collective based out of Madison, combines Indie, Jazz, Funk, Punk, Gospel, Hip-Hop, and more to create a sound and a performance that is theatrical and electric.

Seating capacity for the talk is limited. Free for members and $10 for non-members.