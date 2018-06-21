Ra’shaun, Chris LaBella, Red The Bully, D.E.M.I, Javar Notes, Norwei

press release: Permasonic Records, an up and coming Madison area hip-hop collective, will host the label’s official launch party on June 21, at 9:00pm (Doors open at 8), at Art In Gallery, 1444 E Washington Ave. There will be a $10 cover fee. The event will consist of a live performance and a local art display. The headliner will be Ra’shaun, with supporting acts: Chris LaBella, Red The Bully, D.E.M.I, Javar Notes, & Norwei.