The Micro-Wave Cinema Series, curated by 2016 WFF Golden Badger Juror Brandon Colvin, highlights the most adventurous, provocative and beautiful work being made by American independent film­makers. The spring schedule has just been released! Click here for a full schedule. All screenings are free and take place on Sundays at 4070 Vilas Hall.

Sunday, Oct. 29 // 7:00 PM // Vilas 4070 // FREE

RAT FILM (2017, 82 mins)

From our friends at M E M O R Y, a new film by director Theo Anthony. Across walls, fences, and alleys, rats not only expose our boundaries of separation but make homes in them. RAT FILM is a feature-length documentary that uses the rat--as well as the humans that love them, live with them, and kill them--to explore the history of Baltimore. In the spirit of Halloween, come see what Filmmaker Magazine calls "an ethnographic and sociological non-fiction horror film."

Director Theo Anthony will join us via Skype for a Q & A after the film!

"Superb, formally inventive" -- Andrew Lapin, NPR

"Remarkable . . . brilliantly defies categorization" -- Eric Kohn, IndieWIRE

2016 Locarno Film Festival

2017 True/False Film Festival

2017 International Film Fest Rotterdam

2017 SXSW Film Festival