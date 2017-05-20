Rated Her
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
An all female Comedy and Acoustic Show at The Frequency once a month. We have one acoustic headliner, one comic headliner, two feature spots for each, and a 30 minute open mic to start it all off.
$5 +$3 Under 21 surcharge collected at the door
Comedy By: Anya Yovich
Music By: Raka Bandyo
Dancing By: Sophie Steinberger, Lili Luxe
Special Guests: Meghan Rose & Vanessa Tortolano
Headlining: Julia McConahay
Info
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map