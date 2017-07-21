press release: Friday, July 21st @ 7:00pm - Songs for a Better World with Ray Makeever & Linda Breitag

A wonderful evening of music is in store at the newly air-conditioned District#1 Schoolhouse (110 N 2nd St, Mt Horeb)! Linda Breitag and Ray Makeever weave fiddle and flute tunes with songs to make you laugh, move, and want to live a bigger life. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 the DOS. Pre-event tickets can be purchased at the Sunn Cafe, 201 E. Main Street, in Mt. Horeb.