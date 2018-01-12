× Expand Ray Rideout

$7 cover charge

Featuring: Ray Rideout, alto & soprano saxophones; Paul Hastil, Fender Rhodes piano; John Mesoloras, bass; Sam Belton, drums

press release: The Ray Rideout Jazz Quartet plays post-bop jazz, including compositions by Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Oliver Nelson and John Coltrane, as well as old standards by Cole Porter, Oscar Hammerstein, Richard Rodgers and other well-known Tin Pan Alley composers. During the last 15 years they have performed in Madison at the Isthmus Jazz Festival; Jazz at Five; the Overture Center; the Brink Lounge; the Concourse Hotel Bar; the Monona Terrace Rooftop Garden; and the City Bar. Other members of the quartet include Paul Hastil, piano and John Mesoloras, bass, who are first-call musicians on the Madison jazz scene. Milwaukee drummer Sam Belton completes the group.

Saxophonist Ray Rideout has been performing in Madison and Milwaukee since the 1960s. During the 1980s, Ray’s quartet and sextet appeared at all the major jazz venues and festivals in Milwaukee, including Summerfest; Rainbow Summer; the Pabst Theater; the Milwaukee Jazz Gallery, John Hawk’s Pub, Century Hall and the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Rideout, who now resides in Madison, Wisconsin, has also performed in Toronto, San Diego, Dallas, Boston and Bangkok, Thailand.

Rideout has a versatile background in music that also includes recording, film scoring and music technology. In 1995 Ray released La Paz en el Corazon (“Peace in the Heart”), a compact disc recording of his compositions and performance. In 1998 he completed the music score for the documentary film, The Making of Monona Terrace: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Public Building. An earlier film-scoring project was Links to Hope, a film for the World Health Organization. Ray holds a Master’s Degree in Music Theory and Composition from the University of Northern Colorado.