Reach Out Wisconsin Mixer

press release: Has all the discord got you down? Reach Out Wisconsin firmly believes that political disagreements don't have to lead to friction.

So come all - conservatives, liberals, libertarians, populists, socialists - and join the ROW organizers for an informal after-work mixer at The Mezz, the lounge on the upper level of Festival Foods, on East Washington Avenue.

We will gather from 5:30 - 7:00 on Thursday, September 28. Enjoy the 2-for-1 happy hour drink specials (if you partake), the view of the Capitol, and - especially - the conversation.

Plenty of parking is available (the second level lot is recommended). Please email reachoutwisconsin@gmail.com with questions.