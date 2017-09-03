press release: Join us in a reading game which will benefit Madison Reading Project and at-risk children in South Central Wisconsin. This is a game for both children and adults.

For eight weeks (September 3 - October 28, 2017) read as many books as you can from the suggested categories (genres) on the game board. You’ll also be entered to win* one of our weekly prizes, and one our grand prizes. Stay connected with Read Like Mad on social media for extra changes to win.

Just by playing Read Like Mad, you're helping give books to a child in our local neighborhoods, so they can grow to have a love of reading too. 100% of the proceeds raised go directly back to Madison Reading Project (MRP). MRP is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit - your donation is tax deductible.

To register and for more information about the game including a list of prizes and sponsors visit our website.Registration fee: $10, plus a $1 minimum pledge per book read. Sign-up can be done any time during the contest.