Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament

Google Calendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Lecture by Sarah Bouchat, College Fellow & Assistant  Professor in the Weinberg College of Arts & Sciences, Northwestern University

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-1755
Google Calendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - Reading between the Lines: A Text-as-Data Approach to Studying Myanmar's Parliament - 2017-09-29 12:00:00